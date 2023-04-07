Paul Merson tells Tottenham to appoint Brendan Rodgers as their new manager











Tottenham Hotspur are still looking for a new manager, and Paul Merson thinks Brendan Rodgers would be a great option for Spurs.

The 50-year-old was sacked by Leicester City last weekend after four years at the club. He did a remarkable job as the Foxes boss but results this season meant a change was necessary.

That, however, doesn’t mean Rodgers is a bad manager. We’re sure he’ll find a new club very soon, and it could well be Tottenham.

Tottenham parted ways with Antonio Conte almost two weeks ago now. The Italian had to go after his furious rant, and his assistant, Cristian Stellini, is now in charge until the end of the season.

That was a weird move, but Daniel Levy has made that call, and it’s unlikely he’ll change that. Tottenham will then look to bring in a new manager this summer, and they have been linked with plenty of names.

Rodgers is one of them, and Merson believes he checks a lot of boxes.

The pundit wrote in his column on Sportskeeda: “Brendan Rodgers ticks a lot of boxes for Tottenham. He plays on the front foot, and that’s what the fans want.

“They want to see an entertaining football team. They might not have won anything when I was playing, but they were very entertaining. They have the players to pull it off, and they could do well under Rodgers.”

TBR View:

Rodgers really would be a great appointment at Tottenham.

The 50-year-old has done a brilliant job at almost every club he has been at. Yes, he fell short at Liverpool, but he played a big part in helping them get close to a Premier League title.

Then, he dominated Scottish football with Celtic, winning seven trophies there, before moving to Leicester City and helping them win the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

Rodgers definitely isn’t the fancy name that some Spurs fans are looking for, but he is a brilliant manager, and he could fare really well at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

