Paul Merson suggests Leeds United relegation rival have a better manager than Javi Gracia











Paul Merson has suggested Leeds United would rather have David Moyes in charge than incoming manager Javi Gracia.

The Times report that Moyes faces the sack if West Ham lose their next game, against Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Leeds’ protracted managerial search is finally at an end, with Gracia waiting for a work permit before he gets on with trying to keep them safe.

Merson told Sky Sports that the Whites would dearly love to have Moyes in their dugout despite his struggles with West Ham this season.

He said: “If Moyes got sacked tomorrow morning Leeds would walk over broken glass to go and get him in.

“You’ve got to put it in perspective. Leeds would have him in tomorrow morning. It’s a no-brainer.”

Gracia kept Watford safe for two seasons and took them to the final of the 2019 FA Cup but he never really recovered from their 6-0 loss at Wembley.

📰 #LUFC is delighted to announce the club have agreed terms with Javi Gracia to become head coach, subject to obtaining a work permit — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 21, 2023

It may seem like an underwhelming appointment but Gracia does have Premier League experience and gets his sides working very hard.

Moyes has far greater Premier League experience, but has really struggled to integrate his summer signings into his squad on the back of a run to the Europa League semi-finals last season.

His tactics are not universally popular with fans, and they hardly troubled Tottenham on Sunday, but the Hammers should have more than enough to stay up with the talent in their squad.