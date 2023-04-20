Paul Merson slates Leeds United's recent form











Pundit Paul Merson cannot believe what has happened to Leeds United over the last couple of games and believes their goal difference could be a big issue.

The club see themselves involved in a very tight relegation battle. They sit 16th and only two points from relegation. In their last five matches they have won twice and drawn three times.

Manager Javi Gracia replaced Jesse Marsch, but he hasn’t been able to complete the task of pushing the club away from relegation.

Fans of the club will be hoping they can turn things around, but at the moment, it doesn’t look great for Leeds.

Merson was recently making his predictions for the upcoming round of Premier League matches for Sportskeeda. Leeds play Fulham this weekend and Merson did not shy away from criticising Leeds for their last couple of results. They have lost 5-1 to Crystal Palace and 6-1 to Liverpool.

Reflecting on these games, Merson said: “Their goal difference was outstanding, but they’ve now lost their last two games by an aggregate margin of 11-2. They’ve basically conceded a point – it’s crazy. Leeds are always going to score because of the way they play, but these are worrying times for them.”

With both of these games also at Elland Road, it is no shock to see Merson slate Leeds and their recent form. It hasn’t been great for the club, but an away fixture to Fulham could be exactly what they need right now. Fulham have won one and lost four of their last five matches.

The Premier League table is so tight and only eight points separate 14th from 20th. Due to this, you can see why Merson believes goal difference can be the factor which causes relegation this season. After Fulham, Leeds have two huge matches against Bournemouth and Leicester, and they will have to be much better defensively if they want to pick up points.

