Paul Merson shares what fellow Sky pundit kept telling him while watching Leeds on Saturday











Pundit Paul Merson says his Sky Sports colleague Clinton Morrison was really not impressed with Leeds this weekend.

Merson says Morrison covered their 1-0 win over Southampton for Soccer Saturday, and kept saying that the Whites would get relegated this season.

That probably does not say an awful lot for the Saints, with both sides playing their first game since the appointment of new permanent managers.

Javi Gracia got Leeds’ first Premier League win since before the World Cup, but Merson has suggested plenty of improvement is needed.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Paul Merson says colleague Clinton Morrison told him Leeds will get relegated

He said: “Clinton Morrison was sat next to me on Soccer Saturday watching Leeds vs Southampton and he must have said to me five times, ‘These two are getting relegated’.

“I worry for them. Southampton had a great result against Chelsea but you have to follow that up by not getting beat by Leeds.

“That’s why they are at the bottom of the league.”

View Instagram Post

Gracia was clearly not the club’s first choice but he is a manager with Premier League experience who demands hard work from his sides.

He got off to a great start in terms of a result, but the performance was not great in a game which was of a poor general standard without many chances.

The confidence from the win should give Leeds a springboard to push on and they face historic rivals Chelsea next up, who are going through an awful run themselves right now.