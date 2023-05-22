Paul Merson shares the two signings Arsenal must make to guarantee top four next season











Paul Merson believes Arsenal need to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice and a striker to guarantee a top-four finish next season.

The Gunners have narrowly missed out on the Premier League title after an exceptional campaign under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal led the way for most of the season and many expected them to see out the job after boasting an eight-point lead over Manchester City after 29 games played.

Yet, Arteta’s side ultimately fell short at the final hurdle and a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday sealed their fate.

The Gunners will be hoping to improve their squad over the summer and close the gap on City ahead of next season.

But Arsenal legend Paul Merson has told GiveMeSport that his old side will face a battle to finish in the top four should they fail to make the right signings this summer.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Merson on two signings Arsenal must make

Merson believes that while Arsenal have enjoyed a brilliant year, the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle will all improve next season.

And he thinks Arteta needs to sign Rice and a striker who is capable of scoring more goals than Gabriel Jesus.

“If Arsenal were to sign Rice, and a striker who can get them 25 goals a season, they will definitely be finishing in the top four,” Merson said. “Otherwise, they might struggle.

“Think about it. Liverpool will be better. Manchester United will be better. There’s no way Chelsea will be this bad again. Newcastle will buy players. It’s a big challenge for Arsenal.

“They will have Champions League football to contend with and that will stretch their squad. I’m not being unkind. It’s just a fact.

“It’s going to be a lot harder for Arsenal next season, so it’s important to sign players.

“The name of the game is, when it’s all going well, not to stop. They might have to pay top dollar. But they need to be brave.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

It will be intriguing to see how Arsenal operate over the summer after coming so close to winning the title this season.

Arteta will be fully aware of the need to strengthen as he bids to go one better next season while competing in the Champions League.

It’s clear that the Gunners need reinforcements in midfield, but it’s a surprise to hear Merson suggest they need a new striker. Jesus has been exceptional during his debut campaign at Arsenal and they seem to have more pressing concerns in terms of their options at centre-back.

