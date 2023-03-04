Paul Merson shares bold opinion on Jorginho future at Arsenal











Arsenal legend Paul Merson has waxed lyrical about Gunners midfielder Jorginho, in conversation with the Daily Star.

The North Londoners signed the Italy international in the January transfer window from Chelsea.

Arsenal reportedly paid their London rivals £12million to bring Jorginho to the Emirates Stadium.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 31-year-old has hit the ground running at N5, filling in well for Thomas Partey while he was sidelined.

And Merson believes Arsenal well and truly struck gold by moving for Jorginho.

The Highbury icon also reckons the £12million man might not stick around at N5 next season.

But even if Jorginho were to leave, the impact he has made would have been worthwhile.

“The Jorginho signing has been an absolute masterstroke from Arsenal,” Merson wrote in the Daily Star.

“They have played an absolute blinder and I have said it all along.

“He has been integral to all of their last three wins and it came just at the right time after Thomas Partey was struggling with a muscle injury.

“I thought Jorginho was going to be a phenomenal signing and that’s exactly what has transpired. It was just so clever in every way imaginable.

“He might not even be there next season, I wouldn’t be surprised if he left this summer but it doesn’t matter.

“It’s just the way Arsenal are thinking, they’re doing everything they can to maximise their chances of success.”

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Quality and strength in depth

Spot on from Merson.

Jorginho might have arrived at Arsenal to a mixed reaction but there’s no doubting the impact he has made.

He’s outstanding on the ball, boasts great passing range and vision, and can really pull the strings in midfield.

Aside from being an amazing player in his own right, what he adds to the strength in depth is also outstanding.

In the past, a Thomas Partey injury would’ve caused panic at the Emirates.

Now, he has been able to recover in his own time, and Mikel Arteta hasn’t rushed him back.

And as we saw against Everton, a fully-fit Partey is an absolute game-changer.