Paul Merson says Tottenham have signed a truly ‘outstanding player’

Tottenham Hotspur were active late into transfer deadline day as they got the signing of Brennan Johnson over the line.

Spurs completed the signing of the Wales international from Nottingham Forest for a fee reportedly exceeding £45million.

Johnson joins a Tottenham side that has had an overhaul over the past few months and is at the beginning of a new era.

Ange Postecoglou is in, Harry Kane is out, and a number of new players have come in as others have gone the other way.

James Maddison is one of the new arrivals at Spurs and has very much hit the ground running at N17.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

In three Premier League games, the England international has registered one goal and two assists.

The Tottenham summer signing provided two assists to help the Lilywhites record a draw against Brentford in the season opener.

And last weekend, Maddison opened the scoring against Bournemouth on the way to a 2-0 win on the south coast.

‘Good start’

Looking ahead to Tottenham’s weekend meeting with Burnley, Paul Merson described Maddison as an “outstanding” player.

He also lauded fellow Spurs midfielder Yves Bissouma, saying he’s playing well at present.

Merson did, however, criticise Spurs for selecting a weakened team against Fulham in the League Cup.

He went on to predict a 1-1 draw for Tottenham and the Clarets at Turf Moor.

“Tottenham Hotspur have started the new Premier League season quite well,” he wrote on Sportskeeda.

“They lost to Fulham in the second round of the League Cup. I don’t understand why Postecoglou would rest his first-team players if I’m being honest.

“They haven’t won anything. So despite their good start, now if they go and lose against Burnley, the fans are going to be bothered.

“Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma is playing well and James Maddison is an outstanding player.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

“But they’ve put the pressure on themselves with that loss in midweek against the Cottagers.

“It’s strange to do that to yourselves when there are only very few trophies that you can fight for.”

Our view

Credit to Postecoglou for the signings he has made this summer, in particular Johnson and Maddison.

Both players are proven in the Premier League, which is key for a team that had a bad season last time out and has a pressing need to improve.

At the same time, you’ve had the likes of Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario join. Although they’re new to the Premier League, they’ve got considerable top-level experience still.

All in all, Tottenham look like a very exciting team and, while the League Cup defeat was disappointing, it’s not like they were hammered. It went to penalties, which is always a bit of a lottery.