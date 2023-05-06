Paul Merson says there's a youngster at Arsenal who's just 'mind-blowing'











Paul Merson has heaped praise on Arsenal star Bukayo Saka after naming him in his Premier League Team of the Season for the 2022/23 campaign.

The young Englishman has once again had an incredible season. He has scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions for Arsenal, which is an outrageous return for a 21-year-old.

The Premier League and EA Sports snubbed Saka in their Team of the Season, but Merson wasn’t doing that when he named his XI on GiveMeSport this week.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Paul Merson names Bukayo Saka in his Premier League Team of the Season

One of the biggest reasons why Arsenal spent such a large part of the season on top of the Premier League table is Bukayo Saka.

The 21-year-old is the best player of his age in the country, and he’s right up there with similar players in the world. He is an extraordinary talent, and he’ll only get better in the coming years.

Merson has been really impressed with Saka this season. He raved about him and branded what he has done this season as ‘mind-blowing’.

He wrote: “The sky is the limit for him. And he scores big goals. He isn’t scoring the third or fourth goal in a big win. He’s scoring winners, or goals that put you ahead in in a tight game.

“You have to put him in because he’s been Arsenal’s biggest offensive weapon and they have been top of the table most of the season.

“At his age, to carry that offensive load for a title-chasing team, is mind-blowing.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

TBR View:

Saka is such an incredible talent.

He has been shining for both Arsenal and England for a few years now, and he has the potential to become one of the best players in the world in just a few years’ time.

It looks like Arsenal are about to fall short in their pursuit of the Premier League title. That has coincided with Saka’s form dipping a little bit, which shows just how important he is to the team.

Fans will be hoping he can return to his best when Arsenal take on Newcastle United tomorrow.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

