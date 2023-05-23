Paul Merson says reported £60m Arsenal target is so good he 'rewrote football'











Arsenal have been heavily linked with Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo in recent weeks.

90Min recently claimed that the Gunners are amongst the clubs eyeing the full-back this summer.

Meanwhile, FootballTransfers reported that Man City may even be contemplating a swap deal with Arsenal.

Paul Merson has now described Cancelo as a player who “rewrote football to an extent last season”.

The reported Gunners target featured in a hybrid full-back / midfielder for City in 2021-22.

However, Cancelo appears to have fallen out of favour at the Etihad Stadium.

He left the club in January for a loan stint at Bayern Munich for the remainder of the season.

Cancelo’s future at City is now uncertain, which means Arsenal may fancy their chances of landing him.

“Joao Cancelo’s role rewrote football to an extent last season,” Merson wrote on Sky Sports.

“And then the next minute he was sent on loan to Bayern Munich.

“Then, Guardiola’s solution to dominating the ball without Cancelo was to bring John Stones into midfield!

I mean, how can you play Bernardo Silva as a full-back and not get roasted? It’s mind-blowing.

“I don’t think people understand how clever Guardiola is. He has ideas beyond anybody else.”

Our view

When a player of Cancelo’s quality becomes (reportedly) available, there will always be a lot of interest.

Arsenal are just one of many clubs reportedly circling around the Portugal international.

As well as the Gunners, the likes of Bayern, Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly also in pursuit (90Min).

City will have a big decision to make regarding Cancelo’s future.

Do they sell him to Arsenal for maximum income and risk strengthening a direct Premier League title rival?

Or do they offload Cancelo to a continental giant, but for a potentially lower fee, instalments and/or loan-to-buy?