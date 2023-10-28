Paul Merson says Liverpool have another top talent alongside Dominik Szoboszlai

Paul Merson has spoken highly of Liverpool midfield duo Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

The pundit, writing on Sportskeeda, praised the two Anfield summer signings ahead of their Premier League match at the weekend.

Szoboszlai is arguably Liverpool‘s best player at present, and is already a prime candidate for signing of the season.

However, Merson was also eager to praise Mac Allister, saying he’s “a top player too” and has been impressing in a slightly unfamiliar position.

“Dominik Szoboszlai has come in and blown people away with his performances, but Alexis Mac Allister is a top player too,” said Merson.

“He’s playing as a No. 6 which isn’t really his usual position, but Liverpool are winning games right now, so it shouldn’t matter, at least until they sign a specialist defensive midfielder.”

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Mac Allister shining for Liverpool and best is yet to come – TBR View

Mac Allister joined Liverpool this summer for a reported £35million fee, potentially rising to £55million.

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

The 24-year-old has done very well at Anfield so far, starting in each of the Reds’ Premier League games to date.

It’ll be exciting to see how Mac Allister fares when consistently playing further up rather than at No. 6.

Obviously he’s doing well despite being in this position, but we’ll have to see in January whether Liverpool go out and sign a proper DM.

All in all, the Reds have struck gold in the transfer market this summer when overhauling their midfield. This came in testing circumstances too, with two key midfielders unexpectedly leaving.

Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo have all done very well, and it’ll be exciting to see how they – and the rest of the Liverpool team – continues to fare.

Up next for Liverpool is Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest at Anfield.