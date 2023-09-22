Paul Merson says Liverpool have a top talent who’s ‘one of best in world’

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been described by Paul Merson as one of the best players in the world.

The pundit also reiterated that he thinks the Reds star still doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

Salah continues to impress for Liverpool and for Egypt. In midweek, he matched a new record in the English game.

Photo by Severin Aichbauer/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

His European tally is now the joint-most of any player for an English club, level with Arsenal’s Thierry Henry.

This came after Salah netted in Liverpool’s comeback win over LASK in the Europa League.

As per Sky Sports, Salah has also either scored or assisted in each of his last 12 games in all competitions for Liverpool.

Merson took to X to sing the Liverpool player’s praises and insisting he should get more credit than he does.

Our view

Merson is spot on.

Salah has shown amazing consistency for most of his time at Liverpool, yet he seldom seems to make the conversation for the world’s very best.

He has proven that he’s one of the best goalscorers, dribblers and creators on the planet. Indeed, there aren’t many players who can even come close to him.

It may well be a case of people remembering Salah’s heroics and talent only once he hangs up his boots or leaves Anfield.

Hopefully the latter only happens in the former’s case, and hopefully neither will happen for a while.