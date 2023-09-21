Paul Merson thinks Jurgen Klopp should drop Cody Gakpo and start Darwin Nunez for Liverpool against West Ham United this weekend.

Merson has given Sportskeeda his prediction for Sunday’s clash and is backing Liverpool to pick up a 1-0 win.

The Reds have enjoyed an encouraging start to the new season having picked up four wins from their opening five Premier League games.

Jurgen Klopp has chopped and changed his front three so far this season, with Mohamed Salah the only constant on the right-hand side.

Cody Gakpo started last time out in the 3-1 win over Wolves and bagged a goal before being replaced by Darwin Nunez in the 55th minute at Molineux.

And Paul Merson believes Klopp should drop Gakpo to the bench on Sunday as Nunez is better suited to the game against West Ham.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Merson thinks Klopp should drop Gakpo and start Nunez

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Merson explained why he would select Nunez over Gakpo on Sunday.

“I think Darwin Nunez will start ahead of Cody Gakpo,” the Arsenal legend said. “The Uruguayan is more pacy and direct, while the latter knits it all together and brings others into play.

“They are both talented players in their own right, but Nunez suits this game better.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Gakpo has impressed since making the £37 million switch from PSV back in January.

The Dutchman nailed down his place in Klopp’s side last season after a slow start to life at Anfield.

But he’s yet to find his best form this season and Nunez has put in some promising displays.

Indeed, the 24-year-old netted a memorable brace at St James’ Park before the international break.

Liverpool kick off their Europa League campaign against LASK tonight but Klopp will undoubtedly have one eye on the clash against West Ham.