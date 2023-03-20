Paul Merson makes Gabriel Jesus claim when it comes to Arsenal's starting XI











Paul Merson has been speaking about Arsenal and has made a big claim about the returning Gabriel Jesus in the first XI.

Jesus is back from injury at the perfect time for Arsenal. Heading into the international break, the Brazilian has come off the bench in recent games to good effect to boost the Gunners’ title hopes.

His injury had rocked Arsenal before Christmas. However, the likes of Eddie Nketiah and since, Leandro Trossard, have ensured Mikel Arteta’s side remain top.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And Merson, writing for Sky Sports, claims that at the moment, there’s simply no way Gabriel Jesus starts for Arsenal.

“Gabriel Jesus doesn’t play at the moment, for me. He’s been out a long time. Trossard has come in and hit the ground running. Look at Arsenal’s last three league games – three goals, three goals, four goals. It’s not like they are short of goal scorers,” Merson said.

“Jesus is an unbelievable player to have on the bench, he’s got to be patient. It’s like having a transfer window now and Arsenal buying Jesus – it’s huge.”

Jesus will be hoping to regain his place in the starting XI after the int’l break. However, he knows he faces a tough task, with Gabriel Martinelli also scoring again this weekend.

TBR’s View: Gabriel Jesus has to come back in for Arsenal

Merson makes a good point about Jesus and Trossard here but at the end of the day, the Brazilian is a class above.

He was signed for Arsenal to get them over the line and winning trophies. So now he’s back, he simply has to be starting games.

Who Arteta picks around him is the more challenging decision really. Trossard has looked superb. But then Saka isn’t getting dropped, and Martinelli is flying again as well.

This is a nice problem for Arsenal to have. But Gabriel Jesus has to start, it’s that simple.