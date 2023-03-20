Paul Merson says he can see why Tottenham fans aren't impressed with Antonio Conte











Paul Merson has been the latest to come out and discuss the current situation with Antonio Conte and Tottenham Hotspur.

Conte’s remarkable interview this weekend has rocked Spurs. Daniel Levy is now facing calls to sack the Italian, while differing reports are suggesting his rant has caused mixed reviews in the Spurs dressing room.

However, away from the interview, there is no hiding that performances on the field have been woeful in the main.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

And speaking for Sky Sports, former Arsenal man Paul Merson believes the way Tottenham play and in particular, how they concede goals, is all down to Conte and nobody else.

“You’ve got to say the blame lies with the manager because of the way he sets up. There are only seven teams in the league who have conceded more goals and they play a back three, with two holding midfielders. That shouldn’t happen. The idea of playing three at the back is to make you more solid,” Merson said.

“If I’m a Tottenham fan I’m thinking we’ve got one of the best strikers in world football in Harry Kane, two wingers in Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski who were unplayable last season, you have to play to their strengths. Those two are shadows of the players they were – that’s got to be down to the manager.”

TBR’s View: Conte does need to take some blame at Tottenham

One of the arguments some have at Spurs is that Conte hasn’t had the backing an elite manager needs and that it’s not all down to him. And there is a small element of merit in that.

However, this is still Conte’s team and his tactics. And for that, it’s all on him how the performances come off on the pitch.

Merson is right here with these comments. Conte has to take the blame for a lot of Tottenham’s problems.