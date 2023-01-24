Paul Merson says Harry Kane will score more goals in one year than Man United player will in a decade











Paul Merson has told Sky Sports that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane would score more goals in one season for Manchester United than Antony will manage in a decade.

Kane hit yet another personal landmark last night as he became Tottenham’s joint all-time top goal scorer. The Englishman’s brilliant finish against Fulham handed Spurs a 1-0 win and he took his tally to 266 for the club.

There has been speculation surrounding the 29-year-old’s future in north London of late, with 90 Min reporting that Erik Ten Hag’s men could move for him providing they qualify for the Champions League this season.

Kane has just over 18-months left on his current deal with Spurs and David Ornstein claims that he is open to extending his stay in north London.

But Merson has urged United to sign the England captain and made a bold claim about how many goals he would score at Old Trafford.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Merson on Harry Kane to Manchester United rumours

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson says Kane would score more goals for the Red Devils in a year than Antony will manage in a decade.

“He’s the best centre-forward in the world. If I’m Manchester United, I’m spending £100m on Kane tomorrow,” he said.

“They just paid £80m for Antony and he won’t score as many goals in 10 years as Kane would score in a season for Man Utd.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Antony hasn’t quite managed to hit the ground running at Old Trafford since his £86 million switch from Ajax over the summer.

The Brazilian has produced some bright moments but he is still adapting to playing in a new league.

Kane’s record at Tottenham is quite remarkable, especially when you consider the fact that he hasn’t produced these numbers at a club that’s consistently fighting for the biggest honours.

The Spurs talisman would be a brilliant signing for United, especially as they are lacking a prolific goal scorer after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club.

But Kane’s future will seemingly depend on what he achieves with Tottenham this season and while he would undoubtedly outscore Antony in a United shirt, Merson’s comments on the winger seem a bit harsh.

Show all