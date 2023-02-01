Paul Merson says Arsenal will be buzzing after Joao Cancelo left Manchester City











Paul Merson told Sky Sports News yesterday that he thinks Arsenal will be buzzing with the news coming from Manchester City yesterday.

Mikel Arteta managed to bring in his third signing of the window yesterday as Arsenal wrapped up a deadline day deal for Jorginho.

The Spaniard will undoubtedly be happy with the club’s business last month as they’ve managed to address key areas of the pitch, with Leandro Trossard providing some much-needed depth across the frontline.

But Merson thinks Arsenal will also be happy about the fact that Joao Cancelo left the Etihad Stadium to join Bayern Munich yesterday.

Merson on Cancelo’s switch to Bayern

Cancelo’s move certainly raised a few eyebrows as the Portuguese full-back has been a standout performer for Pep Guardiola’s men over the past couple of seasons.

The 28-year-old has now joined Bayern on a loan deal until the end of the season, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Bundesliga champions also have the option to buy him over the summer.

Merson spoke about the deal on Sky Sports News’ deadline day coverage yesterday and suggested it’s a massive boost for Arsenal’s title hopes.

“I was shocked. I was very shocked,” the Arsenal legend said.

“I would say so [Arsenal will enjoy it], I’m a big fan of his. It just shows how quickly football can change.”

Cancelo has struggled to produce consistent performances this season but it’s a massive surprise to see him head out the door.

The full-back has been a key part of City’s success in recent years, but Guardiola clearly feels they can get on just fine without him.

This move probably won’t decide the title in itself, but City have arguably weakened their squad while Arsenal strengthened theirs yesterday.

