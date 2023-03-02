Paul Merson says £34m Liverpool man hasn't been good this season











Paul Merson has claimed that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah hasn’t been good this season but has urged the Reds to not get rid of him.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have had a shocking campaign so far. They haven’t looked anything like their usual selves, and almost all of their biggest players have failed to deliver this term.

Salah is perhaps the biggest of them all, and he has struggled.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Paul Merson says Liverpool star Mohamed Salah hasn’t been good this season

Liverpool were knocked out of the two domestic cup competitions and are nowhere near winning the Premier League. They have one foot out of the Champions League door as well after a humiliating 5-2 defeat at home to Real Madrid.

Salah, who has arguably been Liverpool’s best player in every season since his £34 million (BBC) move back in 2017, hasn’t had a great campaign at all, and there are rumours that he could be on the move in the summer as a result.

Merson agrees that the Egyptian has had a poor campaign, but he thinks it makes no sense to let Salah go unless the Reds can find a replacement of his level, which is easier said than done.

The pundit wrote on Sportskeeda: “Salah hasn’t been good this season after signing a new contract. Both the Golden Boot winners from last season have been poor this term.

“Teams are always looking to silence Salah and that puts him at a disadvantage.

“Having said that, I wouldn’t sell him at the end of the season though because unless Liverpool are sure they can get an upgrade, there is no point to it.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

TBR View:

This is definitely Mohamed Salah’s worst season since he joined Liverpool back in 2017.

However, as poor as he has been, the Egyptian has still managed to score 19 goals and provide nine assists in all competitions so far this campaign. That is still a tremendous return for a wide player.

Liverpool’s performances as a group are the biggest reason why they have struggled. Yes, their star players could’ve done better at times, but they just don’t look great collectively, and there’s nothing an individual can do on his own to change that.

Salah’s numbers despite Liverpool’s struggles show that he’s still a sensational player. The Reds should just focus on fixing other areas of the squad instead of worrying about the Egyptian.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Show all