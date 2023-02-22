Paul Merson says 22-year-old Arsenal almost signed has been terrible











Paul Merson has criticised the performances of Mykhailo Mudryk after he chose to join Chelsea in January over Arsenal.

The Gunners chased the Ukrainian winger for much of the window, but he opted to move to Stamford Bridge on a long-term contract.

Mudryk looked bright in his maiden appearance against Liverpool, but is yet to score or assist in a blue shirt after four appearances.

Meanwhile, Arsenal went for Leandro Trossard instead and he has already found the net, in the 1-1 draw with Brentford earlier this month.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Paul Merson: Mykhailo Mudryk has done nothing for Chelsea after failed Arsenal move

Merson told Sky Sports he has not been impressed with Mudryk, saying: “(Chelsea) brought Mykhailo Mudryk for £88 million and, bar a cameo of 20 minutes, he’s shown nothing.

“I mean nothing. You wouldn’t expect to need time to settle in at that price.”

Trossard is the older player but he has not taken any time to settle in at Arsenal, while Mudryk is enduring a period of adaptation at Chelsea.

Arsenal had a price they were going to go to for Mudryk, 22, and when the negotiations went above that, they would not match Chelsea.

Mudryk is part of a Chelsea squad having a really bad time of it right now, with a host of players coming in and Graham Potter coming under pressure.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are back on top of the Premier League and enjoyed a great Saturday, winning late at Aston Villa before Manchester City dropped points at Nottingham Forest.