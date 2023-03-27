Paul Merson says 21-year-old Arsenal player has improved immensely











Paul Merson believes that Bukayo Saka has improved immensely, but suggested that the Arsenal star may still be as many as seven years away from his peak.

Once again, football fans are raving about Bukayo Saka after another brilliant performance this season. This time however, it was in England’s win over Ukraine in which Saka shone.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 21-year-old set up one goal and scored another as England continued their perfect start to Euro 2024 qualifying. It is another reminder that the Three Lions have one of the most special talents in world football in their ranks.

Merson stunned by how much Saka has improved

Merson has now told Sky Sports that he has been amazed by how much the Arsenal starlet has improved. But, worryingly for the Gunners’ rivals, the pundit does not believe that Saka is actually anywhere near his peak just yet.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

“He’s been turning it on for Arsenal all season with the goals and assists he’s got,” he told Sky Sports.

“I can’t talk highly enough of the lad. He’s improved immensely and I don’t mean improved because he now goes past four or five players, but it’s his end product.

“He’s got a great calmness about him. He’s only 21, there’s plenty more to come from him. He won’t play his best football until he’s 26, 27 or 28.”

Obviously, players peak at different times. Some burst onto the scene as teenagers, but then seem to almost disappear long before they reach their 30th birthday.

So it is too soon to make an accurate prediction of what Saka could achieve during his career. However, the early signs are so, so promising.

And Saka has already been doing it for a number of years now. He almost immediately became the most exciting youngster in the Arsenal ranks when he made his debut. And he has only kicked on since.

He is now doing all he can to establish himself as the best player in the Premier League. No-one else has reached double figures for both goals and assists this season.

It is a remarkable achievement. And it would be something if he could continue to improve for five years yet.

Certainly, Arsenal are going to be in a very strong position for some time yet if that is the case.