Paul Merson predicts who’ll win between Liverpool and Everton

Liverpool and Everton will lock horns in the Merseyside derby in Saturday’s early Premier League kickoff at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have had a fairly decent start to the season and currently sit fourth in the Premier League table.

In addition, Liverpool have won both of their Europa League matches so far and have progressed in the Carabao Cup too.

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche’s Toffees have won two of their last three Premier League games and will hope to spring a surprise against their rivals on their own turf.

Paul Merson, writing on Sportskeeda, has predicted who out of the Reds and the Toffees he reckons will prevail on Saturday.

The pundit reckons that just after the international break is the “perfect time” to play Liverpool amid players returning from across the globe.

‘It’s extraordinary how big the gap between these two teams has become’

Merson believes Everton can give the Reds a good game, but reckons there’s “too big” a gulf between them and Liverpool in terms of final outcome.

He went on to predict a 2-0 win for Jurgen Klopp’s charges against their rivals.

“Everton are going to sit back and play on the counter, and they need to be at the top of their game,” wrote Merson.

“They are one of those teams that can surprise you, and they get results when you least expect it from them. They will keep it tight, but Liverpool will cause them problems.

“The gulf between these two teams is too big, and I don’t see how Everton can hold out this weekend. It’s extraordinary how big the gap between these two teams has become over the years.

“This game can be a leveller on a few occasions, but you watch both teams this season and you can’t see anything but a Liverpool win.”

Our view

At present, Liverpool are a lot stronger than Everton, and the recent head-to-head record is extremely lopsided in the Reds’ favour.

Admittedly, the Toffees did beat their rivals not long ago, back in February 2021 in the Premier League.

However, you’d have to go back to October 2010 to see the penultimate time Everton got one over on their rivals (11v11).

Obviously that’s in the past and anything can happen in the upcoming match, but I have to side with Merson here and predict a win for Liverpool. I’ll go with a 2-1 home victory.