Paul Merson predicts where Aston Villa could finish in the Premier League

Aston Villa have enjoyed a superb year so far, and their fans have a lot to look forward to in 2023-24.

Unai Emery has expertly steered the Villans into the Europa Conference League.

Indeed, they were challenging for a place in the Europa League at one point.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Villa have since made some absolutely sensational additions to their squad and also in the boardroom.

Youri Tielemans was first through the door, the Villans snapping up the Belgian on a free transfer.

Pau Torres then followed, and then Moussa Diaby turned down the Saudi Pro League to join Villa.

In the boardroom, Monchi has joined from Sevilla, and he has certainly hit the ground running at B6.

Paul Merson, writing on Sportskeeda, reckons that Villa will be one of the surprise packages of the season.

He reckons a top-six place is within reach for Emery and his claret-and-blue charges.

“Aston Villa could push for a European place yet again this season,” he wrote.

“They’ve got Conference League fixtures this season, and we’ll have to see how they deal with that.

“They’ve got a great manager and an excellent squad, and they could finish in the top six.”

Merson also tipped newly-promoted Luton Town to cause a shock. In their case, this would be by staying up.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Our view

Top-six is a fair guess for Villa, as per Merson’s prediction. I’d go with sixth.

The Villans are definitely much stronger than they were last season, with three amazing signings this summer.

At the same time, the competition in the upper reaches of the Premier League is absolutely fierce.

You have Manchester City who are nigh-on unstoppable. Arsenal are also amazing and strengthened significantly.

Man United and Newcastle, who finished in the top four, have made two strong signings apiece.

And Spurs, Chelsea and Liverpool floundered last term but they’ve strengthened and are intent on rising back up.

Next season could be one of the most competitive ever in the top six.

However, Villa definitely have what it takes to ruffle even more feathers this time.