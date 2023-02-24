Paul Merson predicts Leicester v Arsenal result











Arsenal legend Paul Merson has told Sportskeeda that the Gunners “will win” against Leicester City on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be hoping to make it two consecutive wins after last weekend’s dramatic 4-2 win at Aston Villa.

Arsenal’s win, combined with Manchester City’s draw at Nottingham Forest, saw the Gunners go two points clear at the top of the table.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Now, the Gunners will hope to go five points clear come 5pm on Saturday, for a few hours at least.

Meanwhile, the Foxes will be hoping that lightning strikes twice with regards to a north London team on their patch.

Leicester’s last home game was against Tottenham Hotspur, and they ran out 4-1 winners over the N17 side.

‘Will cause problems’

Merson is confident Arsenal will have more than enough to win on the day.

He predicted a 3-2 win for the Gunners, though he did say Leicester will cause problems for his former side.

“Arsenal will win this game,” wrote Merson.

“I thought Leicester City were unlucky the other day against Manchester United.

“They could have been 2-0 up before Manchester United started scoring.

“Leicester will cause problems for Arsenal this weekend.

“If they hadn’t missed a couple of big chances and De Gea didn’t make those massive saves, Leicester could have got a result at Old Trafford last Sunday.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

“Arteta’s side seems to get a little nervous on occasion and they’re a bit caught in between wanting to be defensively solid and going all-out in attack.

“They should ideally score the first goal and if they do that, they’ll play their best football for the rest of the game.

“But they haven’t been doing that much in recent games and that’s what has led to them being shaky at the back because the nerves are starting to show.

“I expect Arsenal to come out on top in an entertaining game.”

TBR prediction

Leicester have shaken off their early-season malaise and can be very dangerous on their day.

And with Arsenal’s defence suddenly looking a bit shaky, they’ll have to be careful.

However, the Gunners also have more than enough firepower and quality to cope.

Leicester are hardly watertight at the back either, so Merson’s 3-2 prediction makes sense.

I’ll go for the same outcome but fewer goals – a 2-1 win for Arsenal.