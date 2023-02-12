Paul Merson now shares early prediction for Arsenal vs Manchester City clash











Paul Merson has told Sky Sports News that he would be ‘quite shocked’ if Arsenal manage to beat Manchester City on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta’s men slipped up again yesterday after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Brentford at the Emirates Stadium.

Leandro Trossard bagged his first goal in an Arsenal shirt and it should have been the winner as Ivan Toney’s goal proved to be controversial.

The Brentford striker benefitted from a mistake by VAR as Christian Norgaard appeared to be in an offside position before playing the ball back across goal for him to slot home.

Arsenal will now be hoping that Pep Guardiola’s men slip up against Aston Villa today ahead of their huge clash on Wednesday night.

But Merson was left unconvinced by Arsenal’s performance in north London yesterday and cannot see his former side picking up a result against the Premier League champions.

Merson shares early Arsenal vs City prediction

Merson reacted to Arsenal’s draw against Brentford on Sky Sports News yesterday and has admitted he would be surprised if the Gunners beat City in a few days time.

“After today’s performance, no I don’t see them beating Man City on Wednesday night. I’d be quite shocked,” the Arsenal legend said.

“They were so open at the back, played two versus two at the back. If they’d have picked the right pass at times, Brentford, they would have got in and won that game.

“Toney misses a real good chance when he hits the bar, they had other chances where they counter-attack. Man City have better quality players to pick that right pass. I think come Wednesday night I’d be quite shocked if Arsenal went and won that game.”

The Gunners have struggled slightly over the past week after they also fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park last weekend.

Arteta will be desperate to get his side back to winning ways and there would be no better time than Wednesday.

If Guardiola’s side manage to beat Villa today, they could move to the top of the Premier League table with a win at Arsenal.

