Paul Merson makes relegation claim about West Ham amid David Moyes sack rumours











West Ham United take on Everton today in what many have described as ‘El Sackico,’ with rumours claiming that David Moyes and Frank Lampard’s jobs are on the line.

The Irons have had a woeful campaign so far this season, having won just four of their first 19 Premier League games. They are 18th in the league table, level on points with Everton, who are 19th.

Calls to sack both managers are growing, but Paul Merson believes it would be an ‘absolute joke’ if West Ham got rid of Moyes.

Paul Merson says West Ham will get relegated if David Moyes gets sacked

Moyes’ West Ham career has been an adventurous one, to say the least.

In his first spell as the Irons boss, he managed 31 games and won just nine times. He was let go then, but the Hammers brought him back in December 2019, and he has done a remarkable job since. He saved West Ham from the drop that season, before managing back-to-back top-seven finishes in the Premier League.

Sadly for Moyes, his side have had a terrible campaign this time around, and some fans want him gone. Merson, however, believes West Ham will get relegated if they get rid of the Scot.

He wrote in The Daily Star: “If West Ham lose this game and David Moyes gets the sack – which would be an absolute joke – I can see the Hammers getting relegated.

“If anybody is going to get them out of it, it’s Moyes. He would be the first name they’d call in crisis if he was not already the manager. What’s even stranger is he could end up being dismissed and then emerging as the favourite to replace Frank Lampard at Everton.

“It’s not Frank’s fault that Everton are a sinking ship. They’ve had top managers in recent years including Carlo Ancelotti and he can’t work miracles with this dismal squad.

“With West Ham, I really think it’s sack Moyes at your peril.”

TBR View:

Things have to change for West Ham on the pitch – with or without Moyes.

If the last two seasons are anything to go by, the Scotsman deserves immense praise. He brought European football to the London Stadium, and the Hammers actually did well in the competition.

Moyes has shown he’s a top-class manager, but when clubs are in a position as West Ham are in right now, drastic decisions are made, and we won’t be surprised at all if that happens soon.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with both Lampard and Moyes following the game this afternoon.

