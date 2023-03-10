Paul Merson labels Mo Salah as 'ridiculous' and better than Liverpool legend Luis Suarez











Liverpool are preparing to take on Bournemouth this weekend off the back of their 7-0 mauling of Manchester United last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will head into the tie full of confidence. They know that a similar performance will see the Cherries unable to cope with them. Sala

Of course, Liverpool’s inconsistencies this season mean any result is possible. However, one consistent in this Liverpool side has been Mo Salah.

The Egyptian forward has been in superb form again this year. Salah has 22 goals in all competitions, with a further 11 assists.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

And writing for Sportskeeda, Paul Merson believes Mo Salah has eclipsed the status of Luis Suarez at Liverpool.

“Salah might just be Liverpool’s best forward of the Premier League era. He plays on the right wing and has been scoring a ridiculous number of goals on a consistent basis and he’s done it longer than Luis Suarez,” Merson said.

Salah will be hoping to continue his fine form at Bournemouth. With Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez now alongside him, there are some positive signs for Liverpool right now.

TBR’s View: Mo Salah is a Liverpool legend, Paul Merson is correct

Taking away from the fact that Salah’s individual records with Liverpool are off the charts, he’s also backed it up by winning trophies.

Part of the squad that won the league and Champions League, Salah is truly up there with the greats of the game when it comes to Liverpool. And there are some big names in that conversation as well.

Merson is spot on too about the comparison with Suarez. Yes, the Uruguayan was outstanding in his own right. But Mo Salah’s consistency puts him above Suarez.

Liverpool will be hoping for another big performance from Salah this weekend. If they get it, then it should mean another three points.