Paul Merson makes Liverpool title prediction involving Mount and Bellingham











Paul Merson has been speaking about Mason Mount and believes Chelsea would be silly to let him join Liverpool this summer.

Mount’s future at Stamford Bridge is up in the air right now. The England midfielder is yet to sign a new contract and there is a growing belief he could be allowed to leave London.

Liverpool are known to be very keen on signing Mount. Jurgen Klopp is keen to overhaul his midfield, and sees Mount as the ideal player.

But speaking for Sky Sports, Paul Merson says he cannot understand Chelsea’s logic in letting Mount go to Liverpool.

“Mason Mount was by far Chelsea’s best player last season. He was outstanding. It’s different when you come through the ranks at a football club because you cost nothing. When you get bought for a lot of money you’re viewed as more of an asset”, Merson said.

“If Liverpool go and get Mount and then Jude Bellingham, who could also go to Liverpool, you’ve got a title-contending team. Why would you want to chance that? Why would you make them stronger? I’m a huge fan of Mount, he’s a top-class player. He’s not playing at the moment because of his contract situation. With the size of the squad, they aren’t going to select a player who won’t sign a new contract.”

TBR’s View: Mason Mount to Liverpool is big news in the Premier League

It would be a bizarre call from Chelsea to simply let Mount walk away. Especially to a rival, like Merson hints at.

If Mount does sign for Liverpool then it’s huge news really in the PL. It would be one of the top players in recent seasons moving between two clubs who have title ambitions.

Of course, Liverpool would love it if they landed Mount. He is a top player with bags of experience and improves their XI instantly. Chelsea, then, have quite the decision to make here.