Paul Merson 'loved' what he's seen two Arsenal defenders do lately











Paul Merson has commented on the full-time exchange between Gabriel and William Saliba after Arsenal beat Leicester.

The duo helped the Gunners keep a clean sheet at the King Power Stadium, but had an exchange of views after the match.

It was something and nothing really, and Merson told the Daily Star that it was the kind of thing he loves to see in successful teams.

He said Ian Wright always used to let him know if there was something he did not like on the pitch, and teammates need to drive their own standards up.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Paul Merson on Gabriel and William Saliba exchange vs Leicester

He wrote: “I loved the incident between William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes after the full-time whistle at Leicester. I don’t mind that at all.

“The two defenders were arguing with each other despite keeping a clean sheet and securing three points. If I didn’t pass the ball to Ian Wright back in my day, it was like that.

“We had arguments at half-time and once away at Nottingham Forest when I didn’t slip him through for a chance and he made sure to let me know how he felt.

“I’d rather see players doing that and showing they care about the game. It can only be a positive for Arteta in my view.”

Top sides and players demand more from each other all the time, and that is what Saliba and Gabriel did after a crucial win.

They have recovered from the wobble they had at the start of the month, and are now five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The home game against Bournemouth represents an opportunity to continue the momentum and pile the pressure on Manchester City in the chase.