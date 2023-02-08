Paul Merson: Leeds effectively admitting they have no chance against Manchester United











Paul Merson has hit out at Leeds United for their decision to sack Jesse Marsch.

The Sky Sports pundit wrote on their website that he couldn’t believe the Elland Road board’s call.

Merson has also claimed it’s like Leeds are “admitting” they “haven’t got a chance” against Manchester United.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Leeds parted company with Marsch on Monday after the Whites lost to Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

It was the Elland Road outfit’s seventh Premier League game without a victory.

Leeds haven’t won in the league since 5 November and only goal difference separates them from the bottom three.

The Whites also find themselves up against Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils twice this week in the Premier League.

Leeds head to Old Trafford on Wednesday night before hosting Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday.

‘Think of the fans’

Merson says it “doesn’t make sense” that the Whites didn’t have a replacement already lined up for Marsch.

He also worries for the Leeds fans, hinting Manchester United could hammer their managerless opponents.

“It doesn’t make sense that having sacked the manager they haven’t got a replacement lined up already,” Merson wrote on Sky Sports.

“They have two big games in four days against United. It’s different if a club sack a manager and they haven’t got a game for two weeks.

“You have to think of the fans because you don’t want to be going to Old Trafford of all places and getting beat 4-0 or 5-0.

“It’s like they are admitting they haven’t got a chance in these two games and just want them out of the way. I’m flabbergasted.

“I thought they might with a change in luck.

“They are not getting battered or getting embarrassed. They have been in most games this season, but they can’t score a goal at the moment.

“He couldn’t help that. His best striker has been injured for most of the season.”

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Different opinions

Merson’s views seem to be at odds with a fair few Leeds fans, many of whom think Marsch’s sacking came at the right time.

Much of the Leeds fan reaction around the American’s dismissal seems to be along the lines of ‘he’s a nice guy but sadly was out of his depth’.

The Leeds board hasn’t been afraid to make bold decisions in the past – including the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa – and it’s not as though they have backfired.

We’ll see who the Elland Road hierarchy decides to bring in, and hopefully they’ll hit the ground running with the side and help them up the table.