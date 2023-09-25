Paul Merson issues verdict on Destiny Udogie display in Tottenham draw

Paul Merson has lauded Destiny Udogie for the way he bounced back from an early yellow card to largely keep Bukayo Saka quiet in the North London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Merson was speaking to Sky Sports after the enthralling 2-2 draw which means that both sides remain unbeaten at the start of the new Premier League season.

Destiny Udogie was handed the daunting task of trying to contain Bukayo Saka at the Emirates. The Italian, like several of his teammates, has been a revelation at the start of this campaign under Ange Postecoglou.

The early signs suggested that it was going to be a tough day at the office for Udogie. The 20-year-old picked up an early yellow card. And he played one poor pass which created a really good chance for Eddie Nketiah.

Merson lauds Udogie after Tottenham draw

Some managers would have been tempted to take Udogie off for the more experienced Ben Davies. Certainly, the Sky Sports commentators discussed the idea of Davies replacing Udogie for Tottenham’s sake.

However, Postecoglou kept Udogie on. And the youngster vindicated that decision with a superb display. Certainly, Paul Merson believes that Udogie deserves huge praise for the way he handled the occasion.

“Destiny Udogie was outstanding. For him to get booked so early on in the game then go up against Bukayo Saka – one of the best wingers in the world – is some going,” he told Sky Sports.

“But credit goes to Ange Postecoglou, he said to him: ‘I have faith in you, you’re a full-back it’s your job to defend one-v-ones. Stay on the pitch’. Normally, against a player like Saka, a manager would take him off as you wouldn’t want a red card. But fair play to the manager and Udogie did his job really well.”

Udogie’s performance summed up how things have been for Tottenham under Postecoglou. He took risks. He made a couple of mistakes. But ultimately, he produced a brilliant performance.

It is obviously ideal for someone like Udogie to know that he retains the faith of his manager, even when he makes an error. As long as it is done for the right reasons, Postecoglou is prepared to stick by his players.

There are going to be times when Udogie slips up. But on current form, it really does appear that Tottenham have a very special talent on their hands.