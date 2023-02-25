Paul Merson hails 'Henry-style' Gabriel Martinelli in Arsenal trip to Leicester











Arsenal legend Paul Merson sung Gabriel Martinelli’s praises after his goal in Saturday’s Premier League trip to Leicester City.

The Highbury icon and Sky Sports pundit was covering the game between the Gunners and the Foxes on Soccer Saturday.

Neither Arsenal nor Leicester could break the deadlock come half-time, though the Gunners did get the ball in the back of the net.

Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

On 26 minutes, Leandro Trossard worked himself into some space before unleashing an effort into the top corner.

However, VAR disallowed the goal after spotting Ben White holding goalkeeper Danny Ward’s arm in the build-up.

In addition, Arsenal had a penalty call waved away in the opening 45 minutes.

Bukayo Saka went to ground in the Leicester box following a tangle with Harry Souttar, but nothing was given.

At half-time, Merson had actually called for Mikel Arteta to sub Martinelli off.

“I think Arsenal have got to get Nketiah on at half-time,” said the Arsenal legend (25/2/2023, 15:46).

“I would take Martinelli off and put Trossard out on the left.

“They are getting in the right positions but they need a centre-forward on the pitch.”

Nonetheless, Arsenal went on to take the lead in the 47th minute of the game.

Trossard held the ball up on the left before nutmegging Souttar and releasing Martinelli.

The Brazilian controlled the ball before slotting a fine finish past Ward and inside the far post.

Merson loved what he saw, even comparing Martinelli to Thierry Henry.

“What a finish,” he said (25/2/2023, 16:06).

“Martinelli runs onto it, brings himself around, Henry-style, and bends it into the far corner, it’s a great finish.

“But then he gets a stamp on the knee after that. Should be alright though Jeff. Great start to the second half.”

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Martinelli’s goal proved decisive as Arsenal held on to secure a 1-0 win against Brendan Rodgers’ side.

To their credit, Leicester battled hard in the second half, closing the Gunners down and not giving them any space.

However, they couldn’t muster a shot on target, and Arsenal came close to adding a late second on the break.

It wasn’t the prettiest of matches, but the result and the three points are what count.

Top-level football is often about fine margins, and Martinelli’s moment of class went on to put Arsenal five points clear.