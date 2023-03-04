Paul Merson hails Ben White as Arsenal ace scores against Bournemouth











Reiss Nelson rightly got the headlines as Arsenal secured a last-gasp victory against Bournemouth.

The 23-year-old scored a dramatic winner with virtually the last kick of the game at the Emirates Stadium.

But prior to that, Nelson had also set himself up for his grand finale with the assist for Ben White to equalise.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal got off to the worst possible start, conceding within the first 10 seconds of the match.

Straight from kickoff, the Cherries worked the ball to Dango Ouattara, who crossed into the box.

Arsenal’s defence was caught napping as Philip Billing fired home from point-blank range at the far post.

Things then got even worse for Arsenal in the second half as they conceded another soft goal.

On 57 minutes, Marcos Senesi got the better of Thomas Partey and nodded home from a corner.

The Ghana international subsequently redeemed himself with a goal just five minutes later.

Neto punched a corner into the air, Emile Smith Rowe played it back in and Partey poked home from three yards.

Then, Nelson provided the delivery for White to equalise in the 69th minute.

And Paul Merson liked what he saw from both players.

“Ball gets played down the line, Reiss plays a lovely ball across the far post,” Merson said on Sky Sports News.

And there’s Ben White, comes steaming in on the half-volley.

“He hits it, keeper makes a save, ref looks at his watch and it’s 2-2 – over the line!”

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The rest is now history, and White added insult to injury by celebrating in front of Neto.

The Cherries goalkeeper had been winding up Arsenal players, coaches and fans alike with his apparent time-wasting.

Can’t really begrudge the £120,000-a-week (Spotrac) defender for his emotions in such a dramatic moment.

So, Arsenal are once again five points clear of Manchester City, who had beaten Newcastle United earlier in the day.

Obviously there’s still 12 games to go, but things are certainly heading in the right direction.