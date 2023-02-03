Paul Merson delivers his verdict on Everton's January transfer window











Paul Merson has given his view on what Everton did in the transfer market during the January window.

The Toffees sold Anthony Gordon to Newcastle but did not reinvest the money into any new arrivals for incoming manager Sean Dyche.

For the second season running, they were frantically trying to get deals over the line for a manager who had just been appointed ahead of deadline day.

That is no way to do business and Merson told SportsKeeda he was far from impressed with how January played out at Goodison Park.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Merson on Everton transfer window

He said: “Everton are in trouble, and I don’t see how Sean Dyche can turn them around. He can make them hard to beat, but they need to start winning matches.

“I’ve never seen a club in a relegation battle weakening its team in the transfer market – it’s shocking! I can’t believe what they’ve done.

“Arsenal need to turn up in the right frame of mind for this Premier League game. As long as their attitude is right, there’s only one winner in this match.”

Anthony Gordon has joined Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee.#EFC 🔵 — Everton (@Everton) January 29, 2023

Merson will not be telling Everton fans much that they do not know about their mid-season window, where plenty has happened off-field too.

The managerial search which ended with hiring Dyche was muddled, with time spent chasing Marcelo Bielsa, before going in the complete opposite direction.

A good result against Arsenal tomorrow would get the Dyche era off to a perfect start, although Frank Lampard drew with Manchester City in the weeks before he was sacked.