Paul Merson delivers Aaron Ramsdale verdict in Arsenal draw v Brentford











Arsenal legend Paul Merson criticised Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for his error against Brentford on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s charges were desperate to get back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Neither Arsenal nor Brentford could break the deadlock by half-time, but the Gunners eventually opened the scoring.

Photo by Stephanie Meek – CameraSport via Getty Images

Four minutes after coming off the bench, Leandro Trossard tapped in at the back post from Bukayo Saka’s delivery.

Arsenal netted in the 66th minute, but just eight minutes later, Brentford had cancelled out the Gunners’ goal.

Christian Norgaard hooked the ball back across goal and Ivan Toney was on hand to finish from close range.

Both teams had to wait for VAR to come to a decision, and the visitors celebrated once again as the goal stood.

Merson, speaking on Sky Sports (11/2/23, 16:32), believes Ramsdale should’ve done better.

“A cross comes in, it’s a long free-kick,” began the Highbury icon.

“They keep it in the box, Toney’s at the far post, he hits it back in.

“It just keeps on going, it’s like a little bit of a scramble.

“Then all of a sudden – yeah, he’s onside – ‘keeper comes out, should get there, doesn’t get there.

“But if you come and don’t get it, that’s it. He comes, don’t get it.

“It flicks into the far post and there’s Toney, empty goal just to head it in. He couldn’t miss.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Alarm bells starting to ring at the Emirates – TBR View

Ramsdale has been superb since joining Arsenal, but the odd error seems to be creeping in still.

The £83,000-a-week ace was calm and collected for most of the encounter against the Bees.

However, he appeared to panic somewhat in the build-up to the equaliser.

Obviously no player – much less a goalkeeper, with all the pressure and responsibility – will go an entire career without making a mistake.

However, Arsenal are starting to slip up a bit, at such a crucial stage of the season.

The Gunners were handed a huge reprieve last week as Manchester City’s loss kept the North Londoners five points clear.

Now, it’s the Citizens who have been handed a let-off, and they’ll fancy their chances at home against Aston Villa.