Paul Merson claims 24-year-old Arsenal player has been just as good as Bukayo Saka this season











Paul Merson has told Sportskeeda that he thinks Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been just as good as Bukayo Saka this season.

Arsenal certainly haven’t been short of brilliant performers this season as they lead the way in the Premier League title race.

Saka has been widely regarded as the pick of the bunch after some exceptional displays under Mikel Arteta. The 21-year-old has provided goals in huge moments for Arsenal and he’s already racked up 19 goal involvements in 27 league appearances.

But Merson believes that Odegaard has been just as good as the English winger this season and admitted that he can’t choose between the pair.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Merson says Odegaard has been on par with Saka

“As for Arsenal’s standout performer this season, it’s between Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, for me,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“The Arsenal captain has led from the front and produced the goods consistently, while Saka has scored some big goals for Mikel Arteta.

“I like players who show up in big games to score the opening goal or the winner and Saka has done exactly that this season.”

Odegaard has also been exceptional for Arsenal this season and it’s easy to see why Merson can’t choose between him and Saka.

The 24-year-old has taken to his new role as Arsenal skipper brilliantly and if anything, it has led to him raising his game.

The Norwegian playmaker is enjoying his best season to date in terms of his output, bagging 10 goals and providing seven assists in the Premier League.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arteta will certainly be hoping that both players continue to produce these types of performances until the end of the season.

Arsenal are in a commanding position at the top of the league and could even extend their lead to eight points this weekend.

And if the Gunners do go on to lift the title, both Odegaard and Saka will have been key to their success.

