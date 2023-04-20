Paul Merson believes possible Nathan Ake injury could benefit Bukayo Saka when Arsenal play Manchester City











Pundit Paul Merson was speaking about the upcoming clash between Manchester City and Arsenal and he believes the possible injury to Nathan Ake could massively benefit Bukayo Saka.

The two sides meet on Wednesday 26th April. It is a huge match as we see first play second for the final time this season.

Arsenal are four points clear, but if Manchester City manage to beat them then they will reduce the gap to one point. They also have a game in hand so they could go above the Gunners.

There will be some big battles on the pitch between attackers and defenders, so either side will take any advantage they can, including injuries to the opposition.

Paul Merson believes possible Nathan Ake could benefit Bukayo Saka

When discussing the upcoming fixture, Merson discussed Ake. The defender had to be substituted off in the Champions League match against Bayern Munich due to injury.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, (19/04, 10.10PM), Merson said that the possible injury to Ake would be “huge” for Saka as Ake “had Saka in his pocket the last couple of times”.

For now, we do not know the severity of the injury, but the Dutch defender has been a huge asset for Manchester City this campaign. Ake has started 29 games this season, this is the most he has ever managed at the club. Manager Pep Guardiola has hailed the defender, calling him “exceptional”.

In the last two games Saka has played against Arsenal, he has only managed to score a penalty. This shows that Ake has massively reduced his attacking threat in this fixture.

If Ake does miss out, then there is no doubt that Mikel Arteta will look to get Bukayo Saka on the ball as much as possible.

