Paul Merson believes Manchester City fixture list could help Arsenal win the league











Pundit Paul Merson believes that Arsenal have an advantage in the Premier League title race over Manchester City.

The two clubs have been embroiled in a fantastic title race. Surprisingly Arsenal have been the front runners. However, after two draws, Manchester City are now only four points behind. They also have a game in hand.

For the neutral, the battle has been great. It is due to get even better as the two sides will meet at the Etihad on the 26th of April.

With so much on the line and so much pressure on the shoulders of the young Arsenal squad, it will be exciting to see who comes out on top.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Merson believes Arsenal have advantage in title race

Merson was a pundit on Sky Sports News (19/04, 10.10PM) last night and had the pleasure of watching Manchester City vs Bayern Munich.

The discussion on the programme moved to discuss the title race between Arsenal and Manchester City. Merson believes Arsenal could have an advantage in the title race due to Manchester City having a lot more fixtures.

When asked if city’s heavy fixture list could give arsenal the advantage of winning the premier league, Merson said: “Unbelievably so, massive, you have got to weigh it up.”



Merson was then asked whether next Wednesday’s fixture between Arsenal and Manchester City decides the title. He said: “100%, oh yeah 100% in my opinion.”

No doubt it is a huge week for both clubs. They both play on the weekend and will be hoping that they do not get any injuries before the big match.

No doubt less fixtures will give Arsenal an advantage in the title race. They can rest players and won’t have to play twice a week like Manchester City do. Despite this, we all know how strong Pep Guardiola is and his experience could see Manchester City claim the title.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

