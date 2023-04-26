Paul Merson believes Harry Kane will not stay at Tottenham











Pundit Paul Merson believes that Harry Kane will leave Tottenham in the summer due to their embarrassing lost to Newcastle United.

The Spurs striker has been linked to Bayern Munich and also linked to Chelsea. Tottenham want to keep him at the club, but this decision might be out of their hands as Kane’s contract expires in the summer.

Kane is one of the best strikers on the planet, so to see him 29 years old and without any trophies is a sad sight. He has picked up personal accolades, winning the golden boot in the Premier League and the World Cup.

With so much uncertainty around Spurs at the moment, it is not helpful to see Kane’s future also in doubt. It looks like it will be a very nervous summer for fans of the club.

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Paul Merson believes Harry Kane will leave Tottenham

Spurs lost 6-1 to fellow top four contenders Newcastle and five of these goals came in the first half. They now face Manchester United in their next match.

Making his weekly predictions for the fixtures ahead, Merson discussed the future of Kane. He told Sportskeeda: “The defeat against Newcastle would have probably made Harry Kane’s mind up. I don’t see how he stays at the club after that.

“That was a big game and a chance to close the gap and get into the Champions League. I always thought Kane would stay at Tottenham, but that defeat would’ve been the last straw.”

It makes sense why pundit like Merson believe Kane will leave Tottenham soon. They are stagnating and they might not even qualify in the Champions League. This, combined with the fact that that this will probably be the last time Kane can make a big move in his pursuit for trophies makes many believe he will depeart.

Despite this, Kane is a Spurs legend and has loved his time at the club. He may be happy to stay at Tottenham in his hope to maintain his status as one of the best to ever play for the club.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

