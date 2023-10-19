Paul Merson believes Chelsea have one advantage over Arsenal

Paul Merson believes that Chelsea have one advantage over Arsenal ahead of their clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Merson was speaking to Sky Sports, and suggested that the predictability of the lineup Mikel Arteta will select for the game will help the Blues in their preparation.

Arsenal made a huge statement in their final game before the international break. A late Gabriel Martinelli goal gave the Gunners a dramatic win over Manchester City at the Emirates.

Not only was the result a huge one for Arsenal, but the performance was also significant. City barely tested David Raya after the opening minutes. And speaking to Sky Sports, Gary Neville said that Erling Haaland, along with Eddie Nketiah, was virtually anonymous during the game.

Paul Merson suggests one potential advantage Chelsea may have over Arsenal

So Arsenal will surely be favourites in many people’s eyes for the clash with Chelsea on Saturday. The Blues have had a very mixed start to the campaign.

However, Paul Merson thinks that Chelsea do have one area where they can take an upper hand ahead of the game.

“Many of the players will get back on Tuesday, have a recovery session and then just have Thursday and Friday to prepare for such a huge game,” he told Sky Sports.

“It will come down to who can adapt better and get up to speed quickly after they return to their clubs.

“One advantage Chelsea will have is that we virtually know what the Arsenal team is going to be. On the other hand, we have no idea what the Chelsea team will be.”

Blues not to be taken lightly

Arteta will be insisting that his side cannot take Chelsea lightly. Mauricio Pochettino’s side only won one of their first six Premier League games this season. However, something appears to have clicked for them in more recent weeks.

Chelsea went into the international break after winning their last three games, including a home win over Brighton, and victories on their travels against Fulham and Burnley.

And they will relish the opportunity to bring Arsenal back down to earth after their potentially game-changing victory over Manchester City.

It will also give them great belief should they get a positive result. Pochettino’s side face the likes of Tottenham and Manchester City before the next international break.

Arsenal however, will be desperate to not throw away the momentum that they gained with their victory over the Cityzens.