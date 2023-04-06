Paul Merson believes Arsenal could win the league if they beat Liverpool











Paul Merson has predicted who he believes will win the Premier League match this weekend between Arsenal and Liverpool.

The two sides meet with Liverpool in eighth and Arsenal in first. This is an outcome no one would have seen coming at the start of the season.

There is so much at stake for both sides. Liverpool need every point possible to keep their top four hopes alive. Meanwhile Arsenal are just in front of Manchester City. Slipping up now would give the reigning champions a great chance of stealing the title off of them.

The matches between Arsenal and Liverpool are always very exciting. Typically there are lots of goals and Paul Merson has made a very exciting claim ahead of the match.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Paul Merson makes big claim whilst predicting Arsenal vs Liverpool result

The pundit was previewing the game and also giving his prediction for what the score will be. Despite Liverpool being the home side, Merson believes the Gunners will come away with the victory.

He also made a huge claim about the Gunners should they win the match. Speaking to SportsKeeda, Merson said: “If Arsenal win this game, I think they win the Premier League.

“They still have a game against an excellent Newcastle side, but Arsenal won’t have to beat them if they can get the better of Liverpool. If they win this game, they would have to have a major meltdown to lose the title race.”

Of course this is a big claim that he believes Arsenal will win the league should they beat the Reds. After this match, they will still have eight matches to play and anything could happen.

They do look strong for the title. With Manchester City also playing in the Champions League, there could be some slip ups from them as well.

No matter what, we are due for a great match between two big rivals. Merson predicted the game would end with a 2-1 Arsenal victory.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Show all