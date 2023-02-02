Paul Merson angry over how Arsenal target Moises Caicedo is being treated by Brighton











Paul Merson has told Sportskeeda that he’s not impressed over how Brighton have treated Moises Caicedo after he was targeted by Arsenal in January.

Mikel Arteta eventually turned to Jorginho in his search for a new midfielder after the Seagulls refused to negotiate over a deal for Caicedo.

Sky Sports reports that the Gunners had two bids knocked back for the 21-year-old, with the second worth up £70 million.

Caicedo even took to social media to try and force a move after the first bid, worth around £60 million, was turned down by the south coast outfit.

Now, Merson has criticised the way Brighton handled the situation and suggested the Ecuador midfielder deserves a pay rise.

Merson angry over Caicedo treatment

Merson has given his predictions for this weekend’s round of Premier League fixtures and took the opportunity to take aim at Brighton.

“I think Brighton asked for a lot of money for Moises Caicedo. If you think he’s worth that much, his wages need to justify his price tag. You can’t have your cake and eat it too – it’s a bit wrong, in my opinion,” the Arsenal legend said.

“There are better ways of going about the situation, and players have got to stop listening to their agents all the time. Caicedo is the one that has to come back and face his teammates – not his agent. It doesn’t sit right with me.”

TBR View: Arsenal will return for Caicedo in the summer

In our view, Brighton are well within their rights to demand what they believe Caicedo is worth, regardless of his current wages.

The youngster was clearly keen on a move to north London but the Seagulls were adamant throughout the whole saga that he would not be leaving in January.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men have already lost the likes of Leandro Trossard, Yves Bissouma and Ben White over the past 18-months, so it’s understandable that they wanted to keep hold of Caicedo.

Despite signing Jorginho, Arsenal will probably return for the midfielder over the summer and it seems likely that Brighton will be more willing to sell as Caicedo will have just two-years left on his deal.

