Paul Merson amazed by 'phenomenal' Tottenham player

Paul Merson has told Sportskeeda that Tottenham Hotspur have a great chance of finishing in the top-four because of Harry Kane, due to his phenomenal finishing ability.

Of course, Kane has now written his name into the Spurs record books. His winning goal against Manchester City at the weekend saw the 29-year-old overtake Jimmy Greaves and become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

The win could be a real turning point for Tottenham. Antonio Conte’s men are one point and one place off the top-four. They have played one game more than Newcastle. But obviously, beating Manchester City is bound to give any team a massive lift.

Merson lauds phenomenal Kane

Kane’s record this season is actually remarkable. In fact, if it was not for Erling Haaland, you would surely see the England international receiving rafts of plaudits. He has 17 goals this season.

And Merson believes that Kane’s fortunes will largely determine whether Tottenham finish in the top-four this season.

“Tottenham have got six points from their last two games in the Premier League,” he told Sportskeeda. “If Harry Kane wasn’t playing, they would’ve got only one point. He’s just a phenomenal finisher. With him in the team, Tottenham are in the top-four race.”

The coming months have the potential to be absolutely massive for Spurs. Kane is now into the final 18 months of his contract in North London.

Meanwhile, there appears to be question marks over what the future holds for Antonio Conte.

There are likely to be plenty of twists over the rest of the season. But it is surely fair to say that Tottenham finishing outside of the top-four is not going to help their chances of keeping both men.

Kane is certainly doing all he can to get Tottenham into that top-four. And if Spurs can click over the coming months, they are surely going to be one team to look out for over the rest of the campaign.