‘Outstanding’ Everton player leaving amid a ‘number of offers’ – journalist

The latest news from journalist Paul Joyce has stated that Everton midfielder Tom Davies has decided he will leave the club this summer.

According to Joyce, “Tom Davies has turned down a new contract from Everton and will leave the club on a free transfer. He wants regular first team football and has a number of offers.”

The 24 year-old will no doubt be emotional about leaving the club. He is from Liverpool and has been at Everton his whole senior and youth career.

With Joyce reporting that he has a number of offers, Davies will probably take his time to decide where he ends up next season.

(Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

Tom Davies to leave Everton

It is no shock to see the English midfielder want to leave Everton. He has become surplus to requirements at the club and if he wants to have a good career, he needs to move elsewhere.

Despite featuring 19 times in the Premier League during the 2022/23 season, he only started four matches and was not in the squad for the last three games.

Now, with multiple clubs interested in him and the player available to leave on a free transfer, it seems like the perfect time to make the move.

It is a huge moment in the career of Tom Davies, who is ‘outstanding‘ on his day.

He needs to get the next move right so that he can flourish wherever he goes. He is still young so has time to become a top-level player.

It is also a huge season for Everton. They only managed to survive relegation on the last day of the season and need to improve massively. Clearing the wages of Davies will help them.