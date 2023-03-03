Patrick Vieira would love to sign player Arsenal sold for £18m - journalist











Journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed that Arsenal legend and Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira would be keen to sign Olivier Giroud if the striker wants to return to England.

The Frenchman, now 36, is still going strong. He plays his football at AC Milan these days and became France’s all-time leading scorer not too long ago.

Giroud‘s contract at Milan will expire at the end of this season, and Vieira would apparently be interested in signing him if he’s available.

Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira would be keen to sign Olivier Giroud for Crystal Palace

Giroud joined Arsenal back in 2012 from then-French champions Montpellier.

The Frenchman spent six-and-a-half years as a Gunner under Arsene Wenger before he was sold to Chelsea in January 2018 for a fee of £18 million.

Giroud had a successful time at Stamford Bridge, but lack of game time there meant he had to move. He joined Milan in the summer of 2021 and helped the Rossoneri win the Scudetto in his debut season.

Now soon to be a free agent, Giroud could be an attractive option for many clubs, and O’Rourke believes Vieira‘s Crystal Palace could be one of them.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “I think Giroud would be a good fit for Palace as well.

“He would bring much-needed experience to a young squad and I think he would be a regular goalscorer as well, and that’s something Palace have struggled for over the last couple of seasons.

“I’m sure if there’s any indication that Giroud is keen on a move back to the Premier League, Vieira will be keen for Crystal Palace to be right in there for his signature.”

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

TBR View:

Giroud will be a free agent this summer, but we won’t be surprised if he decides to extend his stay in Milan.

Fabrizio Romano claimed back in December that Giroud and AC Milan have a verbal agreement over a new contract. CalcioMercato claimed three weeks ago that a new deal would be signed in 24-48 hours.

That, however, hasn’t happened yet, which could be why there are rumours emerging surrounding Giroud’s future beyond the end of the season.

The Frenchman would be a fine signing for Palace if Vieira can get it done, but we still think he’ll stay at Milan.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Show all