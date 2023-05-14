Patrick Vieira says £12m Arsenal player has been absolutely brilliant recently











Patrick Vieira has heaped praise on Arsenal midfielder Jorginho for his brilliant form under Mikel Arteta recently.

The Arsenal legend spoke to Sky Sports before today’s clash against Brighton and was asked about Jorginho’s recent displays.

Jorginho has replaced Thomas Partey in the side of late and started once again today. The Italian put in a Man of the Match display last time out against Newcastle, but he was replaced by Partey after a disappointing performance today.

But Patrick Vieira was full of praise for the 31-year-old ahead of kick-off.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Vieira praises Jorginho

Vieira was asked about Jorginho’s recent form for Arsenal and he feels the Italian has provided them with another leader in the side.

“I think since he came from Chelsea he needed a bit of time to get the rhythm and the tempo of the way they want to play,” the Gunners legend said.

“I’m sure that he was waiting for his moment to have these type of games to find himself.

“Since he’s been playing, he’s been really good because this is what they needed. Partey had a really difficult period, he wasn’t at his best and Mikel decided that he needed to bring some freshness and something different.

“Jorginho in midfield gives them that leadership that they needed. He’s vocal, he talks a lot to the players around him and I think he’s been a really good guidance for them.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jorginho didn’t put in his best display today as he was replaced on the hour mark.

But the former Chelsea man has come up big for the Gunners in recent weeks and it’s no surprise to hear Vieira praising him.

The £12 million midfielder has provided Arsenal with an experienced head in the middle of the park.

Mikel Arteta will be extremely disappointed with today’s result and he can have no complaints after his side were outplayed by Brighton. It leaves Arsenal’s title hopes hanging by a thread after Manchester City thrashed Everton earlier this afternoon.

Show all