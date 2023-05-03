Patrick Vieira believes Arsenal star is currently struggling











Patrick Vieira has discussed Arsenal star Thomas Partey and he says that the midfielder is currently struggling to be at his best.

The Gunners had previously cemented their place at top of the Premier League.

This was until Manchester City beat Fulham on Sunday. It was the first time since February that Arsenal were not top of the league.

Arsenal’s form over the past few weeks has not been great and it has compromised their hopes of winning the title.

The form of their star players like Partey has dropped. And with so few games to go, the fate of the title is in Manchester City’s hands.

(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Patrick Vieira says Thomas Partey has been struggling recently

Arsenal, to their credit, bounced back as they faced Chelsea last night and the result ended up being an easy Gunners win.

Manager Mikel Arteta decided to not start Partey for this match. He was substituted on for the last 10 minutes to see out the victory.

Before the game, Vieira was talking on Sky Sports about the midfielder (02/05/2023, 7:30 PM). He said: “I think Partey is going through a really difficult period.

“The last couple of games he didn’t play at his best and Mikel decided to play Jorginho.”

Partey has been an essential player for the Gunners and when he has not been at his best, it affects the whole team. Sadly it has been the case for a few weeks now.

The 29-year-old is no doubt essential to the success of Arsenal. Hopefully he will be back to his best when Arteta decides to select him again.

(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)