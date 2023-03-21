Patrick Kluivert would like Barcelona to sign £29m Liverpool star











Patrick Kluivert has claimed that he would like to see Roberto Firmino join Barcelona when he leaves Liverpool this summer.

In an exclusive interview with Barca Blaugranes, Kluivert was asked about who he would like the Catalan giants to sign in the next window.

Of course, Roberto Firmino is set to leave the Reds at the end of the season. As reported by Sky Sports at the start of this month, the 31-year-old has decided that he will not sign a new contract at Anfield. And thus, he will be on the lookout for a new club.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Firmino’s influence on Jurgen Klopp’s side has declined as the campaign has gone on. Largely due to injury, he has scored just one goal since the World Cup.

Nevertheless, he will leave as a Liverpool legend. And given his contract situation, it would be no surprise to see a host of sides make a move for Firmino over the coming months.

Kluivert would like Firmino at Barcelona

And when asked about which players he would like Barcelona to sign, Kluivert mentioned the forward.

Photo by Ruben de la Fuente Perez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He told Barca Blaugranes: “Financial Fair Play is something you need to know, but who is on my wishlist?

“Definitely needs to be a striker. Because after Lewandowski you need to have a central striker. I’m really fond of Goncalo Ramos. I like that player and he’s done a very good job for the Portugal national team and also at Benfica.

“Firmino to Barcelona, I think he would also be a very interesting player.”

Of course, Liverpool are going to miss Firmino. He is someone who has scored 108 goals and contributed 79 assists in just over 350 games for the club. And obviously, he has won so much with the club.

He has been an unbelievable signing following his £29 million move in 2015. But the Reds are potentially in a position now where they do have the depth to cope without him.

There have been glimpses which suggest that the trio of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo have huge potential. And there is also Luis Diaz to come back at some stage.

It would be interesting to see how Firmino would react if Barcelona did make a move. Clearly, Kluivert feels that he could be a very decent signing.