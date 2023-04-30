Patrick Bamford shares what the Leeds dressing room was like after Bournemouth











Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford has shared what Luke Ayling told the players in the dressing room after losing at Bournemouth today.

The Whites are in serious relegation trouble and face a nightmare run of four games to try and pick up a win or two to stay up.

Like last season, Leeds could find themselves playing for survival on the final day. At Bournemouth today, they simply crumbled under the pressure despite getting back into the game.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

However, despite the hammering, Patrick Bamford revealed that Luke Ayling delivered a positive message to the Leeds players in the dressing room.

“We’re deflated. We knew we would have a big advantage if we came here and won. It is quiet in the dressing room but Luke Ayling said it, that we’re not in the bottom three at the minute and we have four more games,” Bamford said.

“We have to do what we have to do to pick up points from somewhere. When you are down there, mistakes seem to come more and more frequent. You get punished at this level. It is about sticking together.”

Bamford had got himself a goal after missing a glorious chance last time out to win it. In the main, though, Leeds were simply second best most of the day and deserved their loss.

TBR’s View: Leeds need a miracle

Luke Ayling can say what he likes and it’s admirable that he’s trying to rally the troops. But in reality, Leeds are in a right old mess now.

They desperately need a win from somewhere but with City, Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham to come, it’s looking pretty bleak.

One win might be enough for Leeds to just stay up. Otherwise, they are completely reliant on Everton and Leicester simply not winning another game. Coincidentally, those two play each other next weekend.