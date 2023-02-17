Patrick Bamford says many fans started to forget just how good 31-year-old Leeds player is











Patrick Bamford has paid tribute to Luke Ayling after he extended his contract at Leeds yesterday.

The Whites have exercised the option to extend the defender’s deal for another year, after his contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

Bamford was asked about the 31-year-old by BBC Sport and claims that the former Bristol City man has offered a reminder of his quality this season.

Leeds have made plenty of signings since Marcelo Bielsa left, but Ayling’s quality remains important, certainly in the relegation dogfight.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Patrick Bamford pays tribute to Luke Ayling after extending Leeds contract

When asked about Ayling’s contract extension, Bamford said he was: “Delighted. He’s a crucial member of the team.

“I think people maybe started to forget about him when he wasn’t playing at the start of the season and thought maybe that he would be a bit-part player.

“But he’s shown especially the last two games how crucial he is.

“Not only with his performances but having to step in when Coops isn’t there as a captain, it’s vital – just the way he is around the dressing room and the place.”

Leeds are still looking for a new manager to replace Jesse Marsch, and that managerial uncertainty may be a real issue in the relegation dogfight.

But times like these are when experienced professionals like Bamford and Ayling come to the fore, and it is telling that Leeds have extended the defender’s deal without a permanent manager to oversee it.

It speaks to the influence around the club that Bamford mentions here, and they will be hoping both to be Premier League players come the end of May.