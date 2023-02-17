









Leeds United take on Everton this weekend in the Premier League in what is set to be a crunch clash between the pair at Goodison Park.

Leeds are currently one point above the Toffees. However, they’ll drop into the bottom three with defeat and it very much feels like the first relegation six-pointed of the season.

Of course, scoring the first goal is going to be massive for either team. And one man Leeds will be hoping gets back on the goal trail is Patrick Bamford. The experience forward has been working his way back to full fitness and is likely to lead the line once more for Michael Skubala.

Photo by Mick Walker – CameraSport via Getty Images

Bamford himself has been speaking about the game to the BBC. One of the elements of the fixture that cropped up was the Goodison Park atmosphere. But rather than being overawed by Goodison, Bamford instead insisted Elland Road is better, and believes the current arguments at Everton are hindering him.

“Look, it’s a good atmosphere. As long as the atmosphere is good I don’t mind getting booed. Sometimes people say that it’s a bit intimidating, I wouldn’t say that’s the right word, but it’s definitely a good atmosphere there. But they are having arguments amongst the club and themselves so it’s not the same as Elland Road but it’s a good atmosphere.”

TBR’s View: Bamford can be key for Leeds against Everton

The goals might have dried up a tad this season for Patrick Bamford but he remains vital to this Leeds side. Especially in the absence of Rodrigo up front as well.

Bamford leads the line well and is a presence up top. He’ll relish the battle with the likes of Tarkowski and Coady and it’s key he occupies the pair.

Of course, it’s not game over if Leeds lose this weekend. But if they don’t perform, and Everton see them off easily, then the alarm bells will really be ringing inside Elland Road.