‘Passed medical tests’: Liverpool on verge of ‘valuable’ midfield signing – Romano

Liverpool have witnessed a big Anfield transfer story develop incredibly quickly over the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday evening, speculation started doing the rounds saying the Reds were moving for Stuttgart’s Wataru Endo.

An hour or so later, Fabrizio Romano declared “here we go” on Endo to Liverpool, with discussions proceeding at speed.

REUTLINGEN, GERMANY – AUGUST 12: Wataru Endo of VfB Stuttgart gestures, celebrates after scoring his team’s fourth goal during the DFB cup first round match between TSG Balingen and VfB Stuttgart at Stadion an der Kreuzeiche on August 12, 2023 in Reutlingen, Germany. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Now, the transfer insider has taken to Instagram with probably the last update before the Reds go on to announce Endo’s signing.

“Wataru Endo passed medical tests and he’s set to sign at Liverpool,” Romano wrote on the social media platform.

“€18m plus add-ons to Stuttgart for the Japanese 30 years old midfielder who makes his dream true.”

Our view

There has been some mixed reaction from the Liverpool fanbase over Endo’s arrival.

We think he’ll be a solid signing for Liverpool, considering his qualities, experience and attitude.

The Japan international has earned comparisons to Chelsea legend Claude Makelele (Bundesliga.com). He has been excellent in the Bundesliga despite playing for a struggling Stuttgart side.

Endo, who has captained both Stuttgart and his nation, was also deemed a ‘soldier‘ by his old boss Pellegrino Matarazzo.

Meanwhile, Sven Mislintat has described him as an “incredibly valuable” player and person, and the “focal point” of Stuttgart’s system.

For such a modest fee, Liverpool are getting a really good player. His leadership skills will be invaluable to a Reds side that has lost numerous veterans in this summer’s window.